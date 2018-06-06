More Jobs for Mexico and Mid-Missouri

The seven-year-old company decided Mexico is a perfect place for its new national distribution center.

"They're talking about adding 75-100 jobs in the community," said Vince Fuemmeler, chamber president. "And it's obviously great for any community to be able to add jobs, decrease unemployment, but it also brings families in town, it brings more kids to your schools."

Soft Surroundings is the fourth national distribution center to relocate here.

"I think, certainly, when you look at the assets we have that are attractive to companies like this, we have the workforce, we have the facilities, and then we have the quality of life that companies like Soft Surroundings are looking for," added David Boone, director of economic development.

Soft Surroundings is renovating a building to move into by January of 2007.

Mexico's Web site lists other big employers as the Audrain Medical Center with more than 800 employees, Knight's Direct distribution center and True Manufacturing with 400 employees each, the Mexico School District with more than 300, and Mexico Plastics with more than 250 employees.