More Loans for Small Businesses and Farmers
COLUMBIA - An announcement from the state treasurer means more loan money to create more than 2,000 jobs in the next year.
Commerce Bank is committed to lending $100 million dollars in low interest loans to small businesses in Missouri.
Money from commerce bank adds 100 million to the 392 million dollars treasurer Clint Zweifel has approved for state small business owners and farmers since January 2009.
The loan program is all a part of State Treasurer Zweifel's jobs and economic development package.
There are 112 banks in the state participating in the lending program.
However commerce is the largest Missouri-based bank with 128 branches in the state.
He said the money from commerce will boost statewide low-interest lending by 41 percent.
Zweifel also saidcommerce's contribution is the largest single commitment of any single bank.
"We're going to see investment and new businesses that started and look much different five years later because they have more employees, more equipment and they're making those investment that really create the ground for a strong economy in our state," said Zweifel
Missouri small businesses with up to 99 employees and farmers are eligible to receive a loan through the link deposit program.
Local governments, housing developments and alternative energy focused projects may also qualify for low interest loans.
Commerce Bank is committed to lending $100 million dollars in low interest loans to small businesses in Missouri.
Money from commerce bank adds 100 million to the 392 million dollars treasurer Clint Zweifel has approved for state small business owners and farmers since January 2009.
The loan program is all a part of State Treasurer Zweifel's jobs and economic development package.
There are 112 banks in the state participating in the lending program.
However commerce is the largest Missouri-based bank with 128 branches in the state.
He said the money from commerce will boost statewide low-interest lending by 41 percent.
Zweifel also saidcommerce's contribution is the largest single commitment of any single bank.
"We're going to see investment and new businesses that started and look much different five years later because they have more employees, more equipment and they're making those investment that really create the ground for a strong economy in our state," said Zweifel
Missouri small businesses with up to 99 employees and farmers are eligible to receive a loan through the link deposit program.
Local governments, housing developments and alternative energy focused projects may also qualify for low interest loans.
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man near a house in... More >>
in
(CNN) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — The wife of a former University of Missouri football coach is helping her husband remember the details... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - Two teenage boys suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident Friday night, according to the Missouri State... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A national gathering in St. Louis in September will focus on election security. Missouri... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday with capital murder in the shooting deaths of... More >>
in
BOONVILLE – Police said a technician at a local gas station found an internal skimmer device inside a gas pump... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man could face more than 200 years in prison after being found guilty of 12... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. House passed the 2018 farm bill, formally known as the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of... More >>
in
FULTON - Despite rainfall these past two days, statistics show most of Missouri is dryer than usual. Data released... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday. Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU has faced big challenges in recent years - from changes in administration to loss of state funding... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert for Brajean Sledge, a missing 15-year-old girl... More >>
in
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed his first five bills as Missouri's governor Friday. The bills he signed... More >>
in
(CNN) -- More than 30 children attending a summer camp in Florida were taken to the hospital Thursday after they... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - Authorities said a Gravois Mills woman died in a one-vehicle car accident near Laurie, Missouri. According... More >>
in