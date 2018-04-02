More Mid-MO Disaster Areas

Even if Callaway considers itself lucky, the county spent $82,000 in just three days. A price tag it was not prepared for after years of mild winters.

"When FEMA wanted us to get records of our last salt purchase, I found it in 2004. So, that just tells us what mild winters we've had," Fritz said.

The money will help Callaway county's departments stay within budget.

"You never anticipate all the overtime involved when you have all these people involved out there. And it's not just our road and bridge departments. It's also our law enforcement, maintenance crew for our buildings and grounds," Fritz said.

Callaway county also plans to apply for aid in the aftermath of January's ice storm.