More Missourians Getting Abortions

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The number of Missourians receiving abortions is up slightly, but more women are heading out of state for the procedure. Figures released Wednesday by the State Health Department show that Missouri residents had 11, 833 abortions in 2006. That's up almost 2% from the previous year. But the number of abortions performed in Missouri was down more than 5% to 7,556 last year. The majority of Missourians who go elsewhere for abortions travel to neighboring Kansas. The main Planned Parenthood clinic in the Kansas City area is located in Overland Park, Kansas.