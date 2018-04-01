More Mo. Students to Get Aid Applying for College

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - More Missouri students could get personal help with filing out college applications this fall.

The Coordinating Board for Higher Education has announced an expansion of "College Application Week."

More than 2,000 students filled out applications during the inaugural event last October at 26 high schools in St. Louis, Kansas City and parts of rural Missouri. The board says it hopes to double the number of participating high schools this fall.

The program is available to all high school seniors, but the goal is to increase the number of applications from students in low-income families and those who would be the first in their families to attend college.

Members of the Missouri College Advising Corps provide one-on-one help to students when filling out applications.