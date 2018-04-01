More Money for the Youzeum Project

Right now, it's not much to look at but in the next year the old federal building downtown will be turned into a place that will show kids how to develop a healthy lifestyle. Senator Kit Bond used his clout to make that happen.

"I happened to write the bill," commented Bond.

The project is now underway even without 100% of the funds.

Jim Ritter the You-zeum chairman said, "We still need about a half million, but we think we can do that with this community."

There is still a lot of work to be done. The demolition phase of the project is complete, and they're ready to get started on the construction phase. The You-zeum is set to open next fall.

If you would like to donate to the Youzeum you can call 886-2006, or visit its website.