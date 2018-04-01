More People Join Summer Reading Programs

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri secretary of state's office said more than 232,000 children and teens participated in summer reading programs at public libraries this year.

The Missouri State Library coordinates the reading programs. Local libraries determine the duration of their local programs with some starting as early as May and others continuing into September.

Officials plan a science theme for next year's programs, calling them "Fizz, Boom, Read!" and "Spark a Reaction." The Missouri State Library is holding workshops in November for school and local library workers involved with the reading programs.