More Predators Added

This brings the total number of Missouri sex offenders identified by Nixon to 439. Eventually the patrol will add these names to its web site so parents can be aware of people using the popular online community to interact with children.

"It's something that needs to be stopped, and you can get into a whole sociological take on it which is it is eroding the innocence of our youth. The thing is though, is that by educating ourselves with the people who are responsible for it, hopefully we can stop it," said Roger Wilson, a mid-Missouri parent.

According to the FBI's internet safety guide for parents, you need to be aware of what web sites your child visits. The agency says open communication is the easiest way to encourage safe surfing.

The web site discusses the signs of children at risk. It also details actions parents can take if they suspect their child is talking to an online predator.