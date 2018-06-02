More Protests of Rush Limbagh Nomination to Hall of Famous Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri National Organization for Women will be at the capitol Monday to protest Speaker Steven Tilley's nomination of Rush Limbaugh to the Hall of Famous Missourians.

The group plans to deliver an ample supply of toliet paper to the Speaker's office.

The protest is part of the "Help Speaker Tilley Flush Rush" campaign.