More Road Improvements at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark city officials broke ground Tuesday for the new Route 242 parkway. The parkway connects U.S. 54 in Miller County to the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge in Camden County. Bloomsdale Excavating Company, Inc., plans to complete work on Route 242 by December 2011.

"The reason we're having this ceremony in this cold weather is they want to start work," MoDOT district engineer Roger Schwartz said.

City officials hope the new two-mile parkway will put Lake Ozark on the map.

"With the completion of the project, the City of Lake Ozark will be rewarded with more businesses, jobs and citizens will be added to our community," Mayor Johnnie Franzeskos said.

George and Linda Stanton made the project possible by giving away their land to the city.

"I've been a life-long resident of the city of Lake Ozark and Lake Ozark has had its struggles financially," George Stanton said. "We need to spur economic development in the city."



The Stanton's say they hope the new parkway will make Lake Ozark more than just a vacation destination.

"This has been a dream of George's for at least six years," Linda Stanton said. "There's still so much more that we could see happen for this community, on an ongoing basis. That's the kind of thing - the jobs, the possibilities - this land would afford."

The Stanton's plan to be on hand for the parkway's ribbon cutting in December.