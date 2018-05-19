More road work coming to a main Jefferson City road

JEFFERSON CITY – A permanent fix begins this weekend on a main Jefferson City road that has been bogged down by temporary fixes after damage from a water main break.

The intersection of Missouri Boulevard and Dix Road will most likely experience slowed traffic this weekend and into early next week. Beginning Saturday night around 9 p.m. and continuing through Tuesday morning the four-lane road will be reduced to a two-lane road, with one lane going each direction.

Reid Riley the MoDOT Resident Engineer oversees the construction of the project.

“From Saturday night to Tuesday morning there could be some extensive delays with the lane reductions and the decreased turning movements, so if it’s possible we ask you to use alternate routes to get to your destination,” Riley said.

Multiple businesses surround the area and construction could possibly affect levels of business.

The area has experienced waves of construction and temporary fixes after a water main break in March.

Steve Dullard the owner of the Batteries Plus Bulbs store located on Missouri Boulevard said the permanent fix is greatly needed.

“For a permanent fix it’s kind of worth the few days of trouble," Dullard said.

Saturday begins the first phase of fixes. The permanent fix should be completed, with other phases along the way, by June 8.

“I think as they’re doing it in phases, it sounds like, so I think they’re doing it the right way," Dullard said.

All other phases are planned to be nightly temporary lane closures to avoid causing slowed traffic during times of higher traffic volume.