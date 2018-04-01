More Schools Ban Peanuts

O'FALLON (AP) - Some experts say the school cafeteria's peanut butter sandwich might become a rare meal. That's already the case at Rock Creek Elementary School in O'Fallon. School administrators are taking the unusual step of removing peanuts from student meals to protect a growing number of kids with food allergies. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports today that more schools in the St. Louis area are saying goodbye to peanuts. Some experts say it's a measure more schools will consider as the number of children in the United States with a peanut allergy continues to rise.