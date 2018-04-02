More Security at St. Louis Schools

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A task force on school safety in St. Charles County is calling for more police staffing in high schools and middle schools

The panel was appointed by County Executive Steve Ehlmann after the school massacre in Newtown, Conn., in December. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/YvrvNU ) reports that the panel urged lawmakers to identify funds to help police expand the use of school resource officers.

Almost all high schools in the county have one officer; some officers serve more than one middle school.

The task force is also suggesting new security technology be considered, such as linking a principal's desk via radio to dispatch centers and other emergency communication systems.