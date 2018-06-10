More Snow Headed for Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Just as Missouri and Kansas residents are digging out from record snowfalls, another winter storm is headed to the region.

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm watch for Monday and Tuesday for eastern Kansas and western Missouri and is predicting up to about 10 inches of snow. The weather service says the storm is expected to stretch into Illinois.

The area was hit by a massive storm Thursday that dumped nearly a foot of snow in some sections, closed airports and caused numerous accidents. Totals from the Thursday snowstorm included 18 inches in the southern Kansas town of Zenda; 17 inches in Hays, Kan.; about 13 inches in northeast Missouri and 12 inches of snow in parts of Kansas City.