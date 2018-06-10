More Snow Than Expected Falls on Columbia

COLUMBIA - More snow than predicted is expected to fall in Columbia Sunday.

The National Weather Service estimated Boone County will see 4-8 inches during the winter storm. This is higher than the predicted 3-6 inches the service estimated early Sunday morning.

Blowing and drifting snow slowed crews working to plow the roads. Columbia Public Works said it is working with MoDOT and Boone County as quickly as possible to keep up with the snowfall.

Columbia Regional Airport is open, but travelers should expect delays or cancelations from flights arriving from other airports. The weather advisory lasts until 6 p.m. Sunday.