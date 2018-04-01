More St. Louis Inmates Alleging Forced Fights

ST. LOUIS (AP) - More inmates at a St. Louis jail are coming forward to say they were forced to fight for the amusement of guards.

Attorney Daniel Brown told KMOX Radio that nearly a year after the original lawsuit was filed, eight inmates and former inmates of the Medium Security Institution have come forward, and 30 others are seeking to join the suit.

The city denies the allegations.

Brown says surveillance footage shows inmates being led into a cell looking fine and coming out beaten and bruised.

No trial date has been set.