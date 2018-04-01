More Support Needed For Veterans

KIRKSVILLE (AP) - The head of the Missouri Veterans Commission says the United States is losing the battle in supporting veterans. Executive Director Hal Dulle told those attending a Veterans Day ceremony at the Rieger Armory in Kirksville on Sunday to write lawmakers to urge for continued support of returning soldiers. Dulle says America owes its heroes more than the indignity so many suffer on a daily basis. Dulle praised Missouri legislators for allocating funding so more beds can be filled at the Veteran's Home in Cameron. But he says much more needs to be done. At the ceremony, 23 veterans received a Vietnam War medallion through a program created in 2006 by the Missouri legislature.