More surveillance video of Ferguson area looting

CLAYTON (AP) - St. Louis County police are once again seeking the public's help in identifying people involved in looting on the night it was announced that Ferguson officer Darren Wilson would not be charged in the fatal August shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

The latest video shows suspects looting Mickey's Shop 'N Gas in north St. Louis County on Nov. 24. It was one of several businesses damaged during protests that followed the grand jury announcement.

The video shows two suspects jumping over a counter and filling trash bags with goods. Eventually, additional people arrive and are shown taking merchandise.

It is the fourth surveillance video released by police this month.