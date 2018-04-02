More than 1,300 customers lose power in Columbia

COLUMBIA - According to Columbia Water and Light, more than 1,300 customers were without power as of Monday afternoon.

The majority of reported outages were on the city's northwest side, according to the city's outage viewer.

A representative from Columbia Water and Light told KOMU 8 News early Monday afternoon it does not know the exact cause of the outages, but they do not believe it was weather related.