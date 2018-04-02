More than 100 inmates to be released from prison

COLUMBIA - More than 100 federal inmates from Missouri were set to start being released Friday.

The convicted inmates were imprisoned for non-violent crimes, including those related to drugs.

127 Missouri prisoners are part of the 6,000 nationwide expected to make their way home from both prison and halfway houses due to changes in policy from the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice in Kansas City, 15 of the 127 are being released from prison, 48 from halfway houses and 63 from home confinement. One of the inmates is listed as other.

The inmates will be released from prisons in Springfield and St. Louis, Missouri.

According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission the 6,000 inmates are in the first group to be released. Another 8,550 inmates may be released early and will be eligible starting October 30, 2016.