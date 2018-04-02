More Than 150 Killed in Nigeria Plane Crash

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) - An aviation official says that all passengers on board the plane that crashed in Nigeria's largest city have been killed. The government says 153 people were on board.

Nigeria's Civil Aviation Authority Harold Denuren confirmed that all the passengers on Sunday's Dana Air flight died. He did not say how many were on the flight.

The Lagos state government said in a statement that 153 people were on the flight going from Abuja to Lagos. The plane crashed in a densely populated neighborhood near the airport.

A spokesman for Nigeria's national emergency management agency said there were likely more casualties on the ground, but the number was unknown.

Several thousand gathered at the site as firefighters tried to put out flames and carry out survivors.