More than 2 dozen break-ins on 1 St. Louis County street

By: The Associated Press

OAKVILLE (AP) — St. Louis County police are investigating after more than two dozen break-ins were reported on a single street.

The crimes happened last weekend on Burgundy Way Drive in south St. Louis County. Residents told KMOV-TV that thieves went door-to-door and car-to-car looking to steal whatever they could. Residents suspect the thieves are heroin addicts.

No arrests have been made.