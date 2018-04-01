More than 200 law enforcers search Kansas City jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Roughly 200 law enforcers including the FBI have searched the county jail in Kansas City, Missouri, as part of what the FBI calls an ongoing investigation.

As the FBI's special agent in charge of the Kansas City office, Darrin Jones declined to divulge details of what he labeled a "very carefully coordinated," several-hour search that began shortly after 3 a.m. Monday. He said court documents expected to be filed later Monday would provide more specifics.

The searchers from various agencies were bussed to the Jackson County Detention Center, where previous searches have uncovered drugs, weapons and other contraband.

An FBI investigation that began two years ago initially focused on excessive use of force by guards on prisoners before expanding to other areas.