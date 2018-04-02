More than $26,000 missing from sheriff's office

JEFFERSON CITY – An audit of the Chariton County Sheriff’s Office discovered $26,000 missing.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released the report on Wednesday. The sheriff's office contacted the auditor's office in June. The report found the funds were received but not deposited. Galloway said the funds went missing between July 2015 and May 2017.

"When public dollars are abused, my office stands ready to offer resources to assist law enforcement and ensure those responsible are held accountable," Galloway said in a press release.

The money should have been deposited in the sheriff’s fee account or inmate account. The jail administrator is in charge of both accounts.

The report said weak internal controls and record keeping allowed the missing money to go undetected for two years.

"This audit can serve as a tool to strengthen processes within the sheriff's office to prevent and quickly identify questionable activity in the future," Galloway said. .

The report includes recommendations on how the sheriff’s office can improve oversight and accounting.

The sheriff's office is working to find the missing funds and partner with other law enforcement for criminal prosecution.