More than 3,700 Mo. Farmers Receive Aid through Emergency Program

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri officials have approved more than $18 million for drought-stricken farmers and ranchers to get more water. Under the program, the state will pay for 90 percent of the cost of drilling or deepening a well or expanding an irrigation system. Out of the 3,712 applications approved by the state, ten projects were approved in Boone County.

The Boone County Soil and Water Conservation District told KOMU 8 News Thursday 73 people in Boone County inquired about the program. To be approved for the program, the farmers could not have any access to a public water sytstem or had to have an existing irrigation system.

"In Boone County, public water is pretty available for farmers," said Julie Lipscomb, the Boone County Soil and Water Conservation District clerk. "Most already have public water."

Gov. Jay Nixon announced the emergency program in July and the applications were due Monday.

Lipscomb also said there were three applications in Boone County still pending Thursday. The $18.7 million in aid mostly comes from reserve funds from the State Soil and Water Conservation Districts Commission and the state's general revenue.