More than 38,800 Missouri Walmart employees receive pay increase

ST. LOUIS - More than 1,400 Walmart employees in the Columbia area are receiving a pay increase on their paycheck Thursday.

The retailer announced more than 1.2 million associates, more than 38,800 of those in Missouri, will receive income increase as part of the largest single-day, private-sector pay increase ever.

Associates hired before Jan. 1, 2016 will earn $10 per hour. Employees hired after Jan. 1, 2016 will make $9 an hour until they complete the company's retails training program.

Employees who are already earning $10 an hour will receive their annual pay increase in March instead of waiting for their respective anniversary dates.