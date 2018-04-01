More Than $3M Approved So Far in Mo. Drought Aid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says his administration has already approved more than $3.2 million in state aid to get fresh water to farmers and livestock producers.

Nixon announced last week that Missouri would cover 90 percent of the cost -- instead of the usual 75 percent -- to dig new or deeper wells or expand pipes and pumping systems. The increased cost-share is part of the state's response to widespread drought conditions that have been affecting farms.

As of Monday, Nixon said his administration had approved 674 applications for the program. The application deadline is Aug. 6, and a total of $7 million is available.

Nixon was traveling Tuesday to Maryville and Kingsville to provide updates about the program.