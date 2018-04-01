More Than 40 Safety Signs Stolen in NW Mo. County

ST. JOSEPH - Authorities say someone is going to a lot of trouble to steal safety signs along roads in Buchanan County.

Bill Brinton, emergency management director in the county, says more than 40 safety signs disappeared last week in the county.

Brinton says the thief or thieves apparently are using a bale sticker mounted on a pickup truck to pull up the poles and signs, mostly between Easton and Agency.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the signs have been taken primarily along U.S. Highway 36, State Route 31 and Mount Moriah Road.

County officials say they are concerned the missing signs could be a danger to motorists unfamiliar with the area, which could cause serious or fatal accidents.