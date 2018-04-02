More than $7.8M spent filming picture in Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - More than $7.8 million was spent filming the major motion picture "Gone Girl" in southeast Missouri.

Missouri's economic development department says that makes 20th Century Fox eligible to receive up to $2.36 million through the state's film tax-credit program. The program expired not long after "Gone Girl" wrapped up its filming last fall, but efforts have been made to revive it.

In the adaptation of Gillian Flynn's best-selling novel, Ben Affleck stars as a husband under the suspicious glare of the media and the scrutiny of the police when his wife goes missing. The thriller premiered last week.

The film studio said Thursday that production in Cape Girardeau lasted about two months. The production hired 116 Missourians, including more than 30 off-duty law enforcement officials, and used about 1,400 extras.