More than 80 protesters arrested in St. Louis area

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - Authorities say that more than 80 people were arrested as chaos enveloped sections of the St. Louis area overnight.

St. Louis County police released records early Tuesday showing 61 people were arrested in Ferguson on charges including burglary and trespassing.

And St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay said 21 people were arrested in the city.

Angry protesters set fire to buildings and police cars and looted businesses in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson on Monday night after it was announced that a grand jury decided against indicting the white police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown, an unarmed black 18-year-old, in August.