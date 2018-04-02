More than $95,000 goes to mid-Missouri charities

COLUMBIA — More than $95,000 in donations was disbursed among 10 charities in mid-Missouri during the Tigers on the Prowl check presentation Wednesday afternoon at Provision Living in Columbia.

The check presentation marked the completion of the fifth annual charity fundraiser in which local artists sponsored by businesses created tiger statues auctioned off in the community in an effort to raise money for local charities.

Jill Dudley, community relations manager at event sponsor Provision Living in Columbia, said the fundraiser is about more than just generating donations.

"It's also to raise awareness for the different charities we have in Columbia, which is a big deal," Dudley said. "Because not everybody knows about all the different charities that exist."

The process of determining which charities receive a portion of the money generated each year is decided through an application process.

The charities selected as recipients for 2016 are:

Alternative Community Training

Foundation for the Higher Good

Great Circle

Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run

Rally for Ryhan Pediatric Cancer Research

Rainbow House

Ronald McDonald House

Second Chance

Special Olympics Missouri

Welcome Home Inc

According to Tim Schuster with Special Olympics Missouri, which will receive a little more than $5,000, the donations allow costs to be offset for charities such as his.

"Our area and local competitions that we put on for our athletes are of no charge to them, so it allows us to pay for their bowling or bowling shoes and shoe rentals and stuff when you know that we have coming up," Schuster said.

But the charities are not the only ones that stand to benefit from the fundraiser, Dudley said.

"I think its great for the community to see people can pull together and do amazing things when they focus on amazing causes," Dudley said.