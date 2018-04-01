More than a dozen arrests in Macon, Randolph Co. drug round-up

COLUMBIA - After a year-long drug investigation, the Macon Police Department and several other agencies carried out a round-up operation Wednesday morning that ended in more than a dozen arrests.

Twelve of the arrests were in Macon County. One was in Randolph County.

Macon County Sheriff Kevin Shoemaker said deputies and police were carrying out arrest warrants from their investigations over the past year, but no drugs were found during the arrests Wednesday.

Chief Steve Olinger of the Macon Police Department said, "This has been a lengthy and complex investigation by the North Missouri Drug Task Force, Macon Police Department and Macon County Sheriff's Office. This is why we need agencies like the Drug Task Force to continue to be funded by grants."

Shoemaker said, "Not one of these agencies has enough manpower to take on an operation such as this alone. It's fantastic to see these agencies work together as one unit to crack down on the drug problems this county has."

The agencies involved include the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Macon County Sheriff's Office, the Macon Police Department, the Chariton County Sheriff's Office, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, the Moberly Police Department and the North Missouri Drug Task Force.