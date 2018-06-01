More Than a Thousand Missourians Wait for New Kidney

5 years 3 months 5 days ago Sunday, February 24 2013 Feb 24, 2013 Sunday, February 24, 2013 1:27:00 PM CST February 24, 2013 in News
By: Asger Mow
loading

COLUMBIA - More American patients than ever are waiting for an organ transplant to make them healthy - especially when it comes to patients with chronic kidney disease. Nationally, the number of kidney patients on the waiting list has increased by 14,000 from 2001 to 2011. In Missouri more than 1300 patients are currently waiting for a kidney.

"This is one of the biggest issues we have in organ donation right now," said Peter Nicastro, chairperson of the Governor's Organ Donation Advisory Committee in Missouri.

The numbers reflect the service areas of the Mid-America Transplant Services in Missouri which serves St. Louis, eastern Missouri and southern Illinois, and does not include Kansas City.

Nicastro said the increase has been seen nationwide because more people are opening their eyes to the possibility of getting a kidney and because more people suffer from diabetes which can ultimately cause chronic kidney disease.

"It's an issue because these patients have to be on dialysis," Nicastro said. "Sometimes for several years. And in that time they are burdened with having to go to a center and have their blood cleaned several times a week. Until they get a new kidney their kidney disease becomes worse."

While you can be safely on dialysis for many years, there are also risks involved with it. Last year's figures showed 58 patients died while waiting for a new transplant. Death causes vary from kidney failure to other health issues.

Ethnic minorities are overrepresented on the waiting list with 500 patients there. Many African-Americans are suffering from chronic kidney disease because they have
a high rate of diabetes and high blood pressure, the two leading causes of chronic kidney disease. Furthermore, there are not enough donors for them to match.

"Kidneys are made of tissue and, generally speaking, the donor and the recipient have to be of the same ethnicity," said Nicastro.

Often a patient can find a donor within that person's own family. That has happened twice for 64-year-old Denise McFarlin. 25 years ago she received a kidney from her sister. Two years ago she needed another one.

"She gave me life, so it means a lot for me to have been able to give it back," said McFarln's daughter, Kortney McFarlin,

But not everyone is that lucky.

"Not every family can find a match," Nicastro said. "In some cases the other members have health issues themselves, or they simply don't wish to donate."

Last year 150.000 new patients signed up to become organ donors in Missouri. That means half of the state's residents are potential donors.

If you are interested in signing up to become an organ donor go to www.donatelifemissouri.com

 

More News

Grid
List

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
FULTON – After the release of new documents related to Carl DeBrodie’s death, many people are asking why no one... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:33:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued an order Thursday calling for Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff to... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting which led to a lockdown of several Jefferson... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:52:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia released a portion of the data from the 2017 Vehicle Stops Report about the... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:18:42 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:10:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:28:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 7:04:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 4:56:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:24:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:17:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 93°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 93°
3pm 94°
4pm 93°
5pm 93°