More than School Supplies

In this week's School Report, KOMU introduces you to twins who might not like school so much but sure picked up a thing or two along the way.

As a new day peeks beyond the trees of a north Columbia home D'Andre and D'Marcus Bradley begin their day too.

It's not just any day with mom and dad.

Ready or not it's the first day of school.

Beyond breakfast they're tied to the the tube.

But then it's time to prepare the back to school staple.

Their backpacks carry supplies packed to begin the day.

If only this were where the story began.

At a church not too far away, Brian Evans handles a team, he's the pencil guy.

Employing a flurry of fingers and a whole lot of heart.

"If we don't help people then why do we exist," said Brian Evans, Youth Pastor with the Cavalry Baptist Church in Columbia.

The job? 1,000 backpacks, backpacks filled with supplies to hand out with the Voluntary Action Center.

Asking nothing in return.

"It's an honor for us to help others," Evans said, the plan an assembly line of help.

"This is the olympics of backpack stuffing," Evans said.

Brian knows alright, he's been on the recieving end before.

"If I don't have friends and people I can go to for help. Even now," said Evans.

So many supplies they couldn't fit on the tables but a visit to the Cavalry Baptist Church fit perfectly.

Have a good school year-their back to school staples.

"I've had financial troubles, and it just kinda put me in a bind," said Tracey Bradley.

"This may be one of the turning points in their lives when they realize you know. School doesn't have to be a drudgery," said Davis.

Wide ruled supplies and a gym full of help can do.

The backpacks carry supplies but backpack fillers know they hold more.

"It's a big lesson of someone doing something for you," said Bradley.

"Thank you ...And later in life you need to help others as well."

Something her kids will remember even after they leave the bus.