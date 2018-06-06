More than six cars damaged in Old 63 and Broadway pile-up

COLUMBIA - More than six cars were involved in a pile-up accident at the intersection of Old Route 63 and Broadway due to road conditions after snowfall on Sunday.

Damages were contained to front and back bumpers, with some pieces missing from the cars in the aftermath.

Stephen's College students Ashley Knight and Arlannah Juarez told KOMU 8 they were driving a car full of friends to Walmart when they lost control on the icy roads. They said the whole ordeal was frightening.

"It was really scary, and I'm really shooken up," Knight said. "It's just really scary when you can't stop your car, and you know that something bad is going to happen, but there's nothing you can do about it."

Numerous accidents have been reported on mid-Missouri roadways throughout the day after the brief snowfall. The weather event has even shutdown I-44 in southern Missouri after 30 cars were involved in an accident on the interstate, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.