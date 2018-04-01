More Witnesses Testify in Tre'veon Marshall Murder Case Trial

3 years 9 months 1 week ago Friday, June 20 2014 Jun 20, 2014 Friday, June 20, 2014 2:46:00 PM CDT June 20, 2014 in News
By: Nick Thompson, KOMU 8 Reporter and Zack Newman, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - In the afternoon of the third day of Tre'veon Marshall's murder trial on Friday, public defense lawyers for Nicholas Thomas called four of his friends to the stand.

Nicholas Thomas is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged role in the shooting death of 17-year-old Marshall last July.

Each of Thomas' friends said they were at the Wendy's near the Columbia Mall around 9:30-10:00 PM on the night of the murder. Three of them said they could not vouch for where Thomas was at the alleged time of the murder, around 11:40-11:45 PM.

De'andre Greenwood said Thomas was with him for the entire night at the home of a friend. The defense argued if Thomas was with Greenwood for the night, it would have been impossible for Thomas to have committed the crime.

During cross examination, prosecutors accused Greenwood of lying to protect his friend. Prosecutors asked him "you don't snitch do you?" and tried to poke holes in his testimony.

All of the witnesses knew Bryan Rankin, a teen murdered in July 2012. Prosecutors accused Thomas and his friends of "having beef" with Marshall and thus having a motive of revenge. Marshall was friends with Lamar Mayfield, the man convicted of shooting Rankin.

Earlier Friday, the defense team called Hailey Hatton to testify, who was with Marshall before he was killed. Hatton and Marshall were headed back to Hatton's home when they claim they saw two men with covered faces sitting at a nearby bus stop.

Marshall told her to go back home, and Hatton said while she was on her way she heard gunshots. She initially told Columbia Police the two men are named Keon and De'Quan, not Thomas or his alleged accomplice. After cross examination, Hatton admitted to lying about the men's suspected identities.

Prosecution finished calling their witnesses to the stand Friday morning, including Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator Nick Gerhardt. He said he found gunshot residue on Thomas' backpack when he was taken into custody in August 2013.

 

