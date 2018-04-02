Morel mushroom hunters report early sightings in Missouri

JOPLIN (AP) — Morel mushroom hunters across Jasper County say they've noticed the fungi popping up earlier than usual this year.

Ron Cook, the administrator of the Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook page, told The Joplin Globe that his followers have already reported sightings in the state. The Kansas City-area resident created a map with the reports, which indicate a progression line of morels appearing from St. Joseph to St. Louis.

Ike Wortman, a hunter from Webb City, said that he found 63 morel mushrooms in a 30-by-30-foot area on his family's farms in McDonald County. Skylar Outt, a hunter from Reeds, reported a find on her first day hunting in Jasper County.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said prime morel habitat is near dead or fallen trees or along river bottoms.