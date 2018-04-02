Morgan County Crews Respond to Brush Fire

MORGAN COUNTY - According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Department, crews are fighting a brush fire near the intersection of Highway J and Troutdale Road. KOMU 8 News learned at approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday a Morgan County dispatcher called for more units from the Versailles Fire Department in Versailles, Mo.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. Friday, firefighters on the scene told KOMU 8 News the fire burned about 80 acres. Crews are not sure about the cause, but said it started in a grassy area and moved to a wooded area. It is mostly contained, but firefighters said they would continue to control the blaze Friday evening.