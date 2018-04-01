Morgan County deputy shot, suspect dead after confrontation

VERSAILLES - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday a Morgan County deputy was injured Wednesday when they said a suspect shot the deputy with a pistol. The report said Morgan County deputies and officers from the Versailles Police Department responded to an assault call at 18548 Second Street in Versailles.

The officers attempted to restrain the suspect, Randall Roden, 41, of Versailles, who they said had assulted another individual. After being tazed twice, the patrol said Roden fired multiple rounds at the officers. One of those shots richoceted and hit the deputy, injuring the deputy. The officers then returned fire, killing the suspect.

An autopsy is being scheduled.

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control are conducting the investigation.

KOMU 8 News reported in September 2011 Roden was arrested and charged with the class B felony of distribution of a controlled substance, the class C felony of possession of a controlled substance and the class C felony of possession of an illegal firearm in connection to a meth bust in Morgan County.

Those charges stemmed from a search of Roden's car during a traffic stop and a subsequent search of a residence in Versailles frequented by Roden. Officers recovered Methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material and 10 firearms, one of which was a saw-off double barrel shotgun.

[This story has been updated with the latest information available.]