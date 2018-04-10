Morgan County detective apologizes for shooting, killing family dog

BARNETT, Mo - A Morgan County detective is apologizing after shooting and killing a family's dog.

He was attempting to find Anthony Scott, who has a warrant. The homeowner, Joyce Scott, said Anthony was her son but has not lived there for a month and a half.

Scott gave one detective permission to enter and search the home, while another searched outside the house, unbeknownst to Scott. Ashley Massengale, Scott's daughter, said the sheriff came in the home with his guns drawn and two kids, a 4-year-old and 6-year-old were in the home at the time.

According to the incident report, one of the detectives was searching the outside of the home when a pitbull attacked him.

The detective said he was forced to shoot the dog.

Massengale wrote a Facebook post that said in part, "The little boys witnessed all of this. The youngest just now started going outside again. He'd panic and cry and say the police were going to shoot him."

"These boys's father is in and out of the system for good reason. Their uncle is following in the same path. We are trying hard to teach them it's not the police at fault but when you do bad things bad things happen. Now the police we are trying to defend come in, Guns drawn, and shoot their dog. The one thing that gave them happiness in a bad time in their life."

Massengale expressed her frustration, noting the dog was 14-years-old and added, "Now my uncle is not the most law-abiding citizen but we can't pick our relatives."

KOMU 8 News obtained the incident report which describes what happened, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Department. The department blacked out the names of the detectives involved.

According to the report, the detectives "apologized multiple times for having to shoot the dog and even offered to bury the dog for them," but the family refused.

KOMU 8 News tried to make contact with the Morgan County Sheriff's Department but no one has been available.

We will update this story with more information if it becomes available.