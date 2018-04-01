Morgan County Health Center worker accused of embezzlement

MORGAN COUNTY - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it arrested a Morgan County Health Center clerk, on charges of embezzling more than $140,000 from the health center.

Deputies said 38-year-old Melissa Owsley, of Versailles, turned herself into authorities Wednesday after admitting she stole funds.

The health center contacted investigators May 28 in reference to a possible theft.

An investigation began after and audit uncovered financial inconsistencies. On June 15, authorities interviewed Owsley. That's when she admitted taking the funds. Investigators suspected the thefts were taking place since 2013.

Morgan County Chief Deputy Tony Wheatley said Owsley was using her position as the administrative assistant at the health center to electronically transfer fund out of the health center's accounts into accounts she had control over.

Owsley was being held at the Morgan County Adult Detention Center Thursday on charges of identity theft of $50,001 or more and theft or stealing of property valued at $25,000 or more, both felonies.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include further information.]