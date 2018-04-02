Morgan County Launches Smart Phone Application

MORGAN COUNTY - The Morgan County community now has more access to the Sheriff's Office.

Morgan County Sheriff Jim Petty announced Wednesday that his office launched a new smartphone app. The app will have real-time dispatch information, along with lists of most-wanted criminals and non-custodial parents. Through the app, the Sheriff's Office can send news and alerts, alerting the users to bank robberies, weather warnings, and missing person escapes.

Sheriff Petty said in a media release, "We know that more and more people are getting the information they need from their smartphones. We want to make sure we're using the latest communcation technology to keep the public informed, and this app lets us do that."

It is a free download and is currently only available for Android smart devices.