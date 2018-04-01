Morgan County Motorcycle Crash Kills 81-Year-Old Man

MORGAN COUNTY - A motorcycle crash killed an 81-year-old man after he traveled off the south side of Route HH and overturned his vehicle.

Edward Rennert of Fortuna was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Columbia Tuesday afternoon.

Rennert's fatality is the first for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F in March and the ninth in 2014.