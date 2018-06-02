Morgan County R-II School District to Dismiss Early Wednesday

VERSAILLES- The Morgan County R-II School District will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, due to the number of student illnesses.

There will be no school Thursday, March 1, 2012.

School will be back in session on Friday, March 2.

Varsity Girls District Round 2 Game scheduled for Wednesday night has been moved to Cole Camp at 7:30 p.m.