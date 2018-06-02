Morgan County Sheriff Responds to Marijuana Growth

MORGAN COUNTY - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office responded to an abandoned commercial box truck located off Highway M on Oct. 21. It contained large amounts of fertilizer bags and other cultivation material. Deputies and task force members worked to locate the owners of the vehicle and find the grow operation.

The Stover Police Department also contacted Morgan County on Nov. 5 with regard to marijuana growing off Highway FF in Morgan County. After a search, the sheriff's office located marijuana growing outside. Deputies requested assistance from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force. The sheriff's office and the task force returned to the scene on Nov. 6. They seized two water pumps, several miles of hose, two drying tents and about 3,200 marijuana plants.

Items located in the truck were also located at the grow site.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the plants are worth about $3,500,000. All plants seized were ready for harvest.

Officials are still investigating this incident. The sheriff's office said suspects have been identified but not yet located.