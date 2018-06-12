Morning accident snarls traffic in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two people are injured after an accident that snarled morning rush hour traffic in St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that a truck overturned around 8:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 64, closing all but on eastbound lane. Traffic backed up for miles.

The injured were taken to hospitals. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.