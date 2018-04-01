Morning Columbia Robbery

After brandishing a gun, the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the incident.

Both suspects in this case are said to be black males. The first was described to be 5'7"- 5'8", 120-130 lbs, wearing dark clothing, with age range in the teens. The second is also a teen between 5'3"- 5'4", 120 lbs, wearing dark clothing. One suspect was armed with a gun.

If anyone has information about this case, they are encouraged to call Police or Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-8477.