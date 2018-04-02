Morning Gas Leak Under Control

COLUMBIA - Firemen received call around 11 a.m. Monday about a gas leak on Paris Road at Court Street which forced a small evacuation of the neighborhood around the leak. Ameren UE said a private contractor was digging in a resident's home backyard when workers broke into a gas line and cracked through the entire pipe. Ameren UE began work to repair the broken pipe, putting a temporary cap on the leak. Ameren UE said the pipeline must cool before can permanently repair it.

"Fire fighters and AmerenMO personnel used gas monitors to check for dangerous levels of natural gas both inside of the evacuated structures and the surrounding area," said Battalion Chief Steven Sapp.

One neighbor told KOMU he woke up at 11 a.m. smelling gas and assumed it was his heater, so he turned it off.

The leak was eventually stopped around 12:15 p.m. and at that time the gas level was not dangerous.