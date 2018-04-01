Mortgage-Fraud Case Continues

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Jury deliberations resume today in Kansas City in the mortgage-fraud trial of former Jackson County Executive Katheryn Shields. Federal prosecutors allege that Shields and her husband, Philip Cardarella, were approached by several people who offered to sell their home for about $500,000 above its asking price of $699,950. The couple was to receive $707,000 of that amount, with the remainder split among other defendants and explained to lenders as a "management fee." To get the mortgage approved, the defendants allegedly provided lenders with fraudulent financial information and inflated property appraisals. Officials said the FBI stopped the transaction from going through.