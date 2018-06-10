Morton Receives Verdict

COLUMBIA - Tausha Morton has received a sentence of life in prison without parole for her involvement in the murder and shooting of Mitchell Kemp, 39, in 2004. She was found guilty on July 7, 2010 of murdering her ex-husband with he help of Gregory Morton.

The specific charge was Murder in the First Degree. During the trial, the prosecution argued that Tausha Morton helped Gregory Morton kill Richard Kemp on August 24, 2004.

Gregory Morton pleaded in June 2009 for shooting Kemp. Prosecutors downgraded his charges in exchange for his testimony against Tausha Morton.

In closing remarks the prosecution finally gave the jury Tausha's motive. It was previously determined that Tausha was married twice before Kemp and had two children in those marriages. In both divorces, Tausha didn't receive custody of her children. The prosecution says Tausha was worried she would not get custody of her daughter, Lexie, in a divorce with Kemp, ultimately giving her motive for murder.

The Kemp family turned to each other for comfort during the verdict and said they were happy to get closure with what they believed to be the right verdict.

KOMU will have more details on the final sentence as they become available.